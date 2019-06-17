Transcript for Recall issued for several flavors of a popular pasta sauce

A recall tonight involving pasta sauce ms. Scott America makers of red who brand pasta sauce. Recalling the parts over concerns that may contain plastic fragments 45 ounce and 66 ounce jars of chunky tomato garlic and onion and 66 ounce jars of old world style traditionally meet sauces are all affected we have much more on our website for you.

