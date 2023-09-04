Record breaking heat wave in the East

Millions across the country -- from Texas to major cities along the I-95 corridor -- face extreme heat that brought the hottest week of the year so far for New York.

September 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live