The rising prices at grocery stores, the biggest one-month rise in more than 50 years. And tonight, the families now skipping meals. Here's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: Tonight, those new numbers showing record breaking prices at grocery stores are forcing families to make tough choices. If something's gone up a dollar, I'll either find an alternative or not purchase it. Reporter: Kelly Johnson from dunedin, Florida, says her grocery bill has gone up $50 a week. These shelves used to be full, overflowing. It's looking pretty bleak. Milk's going out. Reporter: The single mother with five kids doing what she can until she can go back to her job as a restaurant manager. We sometimes have to skip meals. We're down to two meals a day. It feels like I'm failing as a mom to take it to that extreme. Reporter: It's the biggest jump in food at home prices in nearly half a century. Eggs up more than 16%. Hamburger up nearly 5%. Chicken up nearly 6%. Some pork products up more than before the pandemic Americans were spending more than half their food budget on eating out. People are staying home, they're not going out anymore. And so there is a big increase in regards to sales in grocery stores. Grocery stores are seeing on average over 25% sales increases. Reporter: The other byproduct of increased demand that's hurting families are less deals. A lot of these grocery stores are not offering things on sale. You're really going to have to do your due diligence as a shopper because you're not going to see many promotions in these stores anymore. Reporter: Experts say prices could go up 4% before the end of the year. And the questions tonight for the airlines, who seem to

