Remembering the 'mother of the disability rights movement'

Activist Judy Human, remembered as a woman who dedicated her life to advocating for others, passed away at the age of 75.

March 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live