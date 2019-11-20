New report on midair tragedy aboard Southwest flight

More
Federal safety officials are recommending Boeing redesign thousands of jets after a woman was partially sucked out a window in 2018.
1:41 | 11/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New report on midair tragedy aboard Southwest flight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:41","description":"Federal safety officials are recommending Boeing redesign thousands of jets after a woman was partially sucked out a window in 2018.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67146619","title":"New report on midair tragedy aboard Southwest flight","url":"/WNT/video/report-midair-tragedy-aboard-southwest-flight-67146619"}