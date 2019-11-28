New reports claim Giuliani was negotiating deals with Ukraine

More
President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was found to be considering business deals with Ukrainian officials to investigate political rivals, according to reports.
1:52 | 11/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New reports claim Giuliani was negotiating deals with Ukraine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:52","description":"President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was found to be considering business deals with Ukrainian officials to investigate political rivals, according to reports.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67358675","title":"New reports claim Giuliani was negotiating deals with Ukraine","url":"/WNT/video/reports-claim-giuliani-negotiating-deals-ukraine-67358675"}