Transcript for Reports of possible survivors buried in rubble month after Beirut explosion

Overseas now, to Beirut, Lebanon, and the desperate search in the rubble of a building destroyed in that horrific blast, you may remember, a month ago. A sniffer dog alerted search and rescue crews to a possible sign of life. And tonight, crews are hoping they'll find a survivor. Here's ABC's James Longman. Reporter: One month to the day since this massive explosion rocked Beirut, and tonight, they're digging for hope, with reports of survivors in the rubble. A possible heartbeat, somewhere under this mess, is the rescue workers' focus. The signal was detected Thursday by sniffer dog flash, who helped in the Chilean mining rescue. And its caused a flurry of activity in the city's most devastated neighborhood. With some using their hands to help dig. The explosion was caused by nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, which somehow ignited at the port. It ripped through the Lebanese capital, killing at least 200 people and injuring more than 6,000. A supersonic blastwave damaged thousands of homes across the city. And tonight, a chilling discovery, a further 4 tons of the deadly material have been found. Beirut is often a divided city, but there's only one prayer being offered up tonight. Tom? A miracle if it becomes a reality. James, thank you.

