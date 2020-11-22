Transcript for Republicans begin speaking out against Trump as he refuses to concede

Let's turn to politics now. The president running out of options, after suffering another defeat in court. One of his closest advisers saying the legal team is a national embarrassment. And the president refusing to concede, playing golf this weekend, even skipping a g-20 event on the coronavirus. And President-Elect Joe Biden saying further delaying of the transition could put lives at here's Rachel Scott in Washington tonight. Reporter: Tonight, one the president's closest advisers blasting his efforts to try to overturn the 2020 election. Joining a small but growing number of Republicans speaking out. What's happened here is, quite frankly, is the conduct of the president's legal team has been a national embarrassment. Reporter: The president's legal cases continue to be thrown out for lack of evidence. His campaign and allies have lost in court at least 30 times. The latest blow out of Pennsylvania, where a judge delired a blistering ruling, calling the campaign's claims "Haphazardly stitched together" like "Frankenstein's monster." The state's Republican senator pat Toomey calling on the president to accept the outcome of the election, saying he "Has exhausted all plausible legal and Maryland's Republican governor Larry hogan saying he's embarrassed more members of the party aren't recognizing Joe Biden as President-Elect. I just don't think there are a lot of profiles in courage. We all know how vindictive the president can be. Reporter: But it appears more Republicans are starting to come to terms with reality. Senator John Cornyn now saying it's time for Biden to start receiving intelligence briefings. But the president is still refusing to concede an election he overwhelmingly lost. Spending more time on the golf course this weekend, even skipping a g-20 event on the pandemic. And as coronavirus cases across the country soar, President-Elect Joe Biden's team pressing on,aying there's only so much they can do without an official transition. Warning the stonewalling is putting American lives at risk. The President-Elect and vice President-Elect are not getting the kind of intelligence briefings they're entitled to. Our transition isn't getting access to agency officials to help develop our plans, and there's a lot of focus on that vaccine rollout plan that's going to be critical in the early days of a Biden pridency. We have no access to that, and we're not getting background checks. Reporter: Those FBI background checks are a critical part of the confirmation process for cabinet officials. And can't be done until Biden's team gains access to federal agencies. Biden now just 48 hours from announcing his first picks. You're going to see the first of the President-Elect's cabinet appointments on Tuesday of this . Rachel Scott joins us from Washington. We just heard Joe Biden's incoming chief of staff, they're saying they need access to the federal agencies. But the president and his legal team are pressing forward, trying to overturn the election. Reporter: The president's legal team is already trying to appeal the decision in Pennsylvania. And in Georgia, the trump campaigning is now demanding another recount. But they've yet to present any credible evidence, and federal and state officials insist this election was safe and secure. Rachel, thank you.

