Transcript for Rescue mission off the coast of Norway

Orseas tonight and to dramatic images of a rescue in rough seas off Norway. A Dutch cargo ship in danger of caps capsizing. Some crew members jumping overboard to escape. Here's our senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a daring, dangerous rescue mission on the high seas. A dozen crew members stranded on this Dutch cargo ship in stormy weather off the coast of Norway late Monday after its main engine lost power. Watch as Norwegian rescuers, helmet cams rolling, swoop in by helicopter, plucking most of the crew off the deck and up into the relative safety of the chopper. The vessel supposed to transport yachts and boats around the world, now listing perilously, tossed around in giant 50-foot waves. This crew member forced to leap into the rough, frigid surf. The water temperature in the low 40s. Lucky and grateful to be alive. David, tonight, two tug boats are racing out to that ship to prevent it from sinking. That could lead to tons of oil and diesel spilling into the north sea. David? Ian Pannell with us tonight. Ian, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.