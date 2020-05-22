Transcript for Rescuers search for victims of Pakistan plane crash

transmission of aerosols. That's big about the outside services during summer. Now overseas to the horrific plane crash in Pakistan. Miraculously, at least two people survived but nearly 100 others were lost. Maggie Rulli has more. Oh, many I god! Reporter: Tonight, rescue teams in Pakistan searching through plane debris and building rubble for victims of the crash. Of the nearly 100 people on board, miraculously at least two people survive, include hag man who says after the crash he saw light, unfastened his seat belt and ran. The pilot declaring an emergency as it tried to land in karachi after a 90-minute flight. We are proceeding back, sir. We have lost engine. Reporter: Issuing a distress call in the final moments. Mayday, mayday, mayday. Reporter: Witnesses on the ground saying they saw the plane try to land two or three times before crashing into the crowded neighborhood just two miles from the airport. The country has been under a strict coronavirus lockdown. And only this week resumed domestic flights, setting a maximum limit of 100 passengers per plane. Many people on this flight were trying to make it home in time to celebrate the end of Ramadan with their loved ones. The state department confirmed a U.S. Citizen was on board, but can't confirm if they were killed or one of the miraculous survivors. Tom? Maggie, thank you. Next to the race for 2020.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.