Now Playing: At least 3 killed in midair collision over Everglades: Police

Now Playing: Residents evacuated after massive gas-plant explosion

Now Playing: Man accused of fatally shooting at least 3 arrested: Police

Now Playing: Lava bomb crashes into boat

Now Playing: Lawmakers react to Trump's comments on Russian meddling

Now Playing: Apple unveils emoji on World Emoji Day

Now Playing: New mother tried for 15 minutes to call 911 only to get a busy signal

Now Playing: Trump attempts to clarify comments on Russian election meddling

Now Playing: Mayor apologizes to Muslim kids told to leave pool

Now Playing: Funnel cloud forms over Brooklyn

Now Playing: Grandmother attacked by bear inside her New Hampshire home

Now Playing: Climber survives 300-foot fall from Mt. St. Helens

Now Playing: Somali-Americans handcuffed after erroneous 911 report from caller now being sought

Now Playing: Restaurant shames customer for paying in coins

Now Playing: 10-year-old girl shot dead by masked gunmen who opened fire on crowd

Now Playing: Fatal shooting of pregnant mother 'not random,' police say

Now Playing: Woman impaled by umbrella at beach

Now Playing: Man who walked 20 miles to his job gets car from company's CEO

Now Playing: Las Vegas shooting victims sued by Mandalay Bay hotel owners