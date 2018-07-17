Residents evacuated after massive gas-plant explosion

More
Emergency crews were worried about additional blasts though no injuries were reported.
0:11 | 07/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Residents evacuated after massive gas-plant explosion

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56652868,"title":"Residents evacuated after massive gas-plant explosion","duration":"0:11","description":"Emergency crews were worried about additional blasts though no injuries were reported.","url":"/WNT/video/residents-evacuated-massive-gas-plant-explosion-56652868","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.