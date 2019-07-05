Transcript for Residents in Southern Plains brace for potential twisters, baseball-sized hail

We are also following the severe weather threat as we come on tonight. There are tornado watches in five states at this hour. Already dangerous winds tonight. Storm trackers chasing this super cell in Kansas today. Lighting revealing a possible tornado striking. The whole system is slowly moving east. We have the track tonight. And ABC's Clayton Sandell is in the storm zone. Reporter: Tonight, millions in the southern plains are in the weather bulls eye, nervously watching the skies, facing a dangerous night ahead. Up to baseball-sized hail and strong tornadoes are possible. This amid flash flood warnings in the Houston area, rainfall rates of more than two inches per hour. You can see a lot of ponding. We're seeing some cars really struggling actually to get around here. Reporter: More than 100 reports of severe weather in the last 24 hours. This team chasing a tornado-warned supercell in Kansas. On the ground, guys! Reporter: Four reported tornadoes in the region. This possible twister in Edwards county. Hail blanketing roads south of Topeka. New video showing the power of Sunday's storms. Lightning striking the airport tarmac in Hutchinson, Kansas. In Lincoln, Nebraska, winds gusting to 90 miles per hour, ripping apart this backyard. And David, we understand there's already one dangerous tornado about 50 miles from us here in Amarillo. This entire region is under a tornado watch throughout the night and that is when officials warn these storms are the most dangerous. David? We can see that darkened sky right there behind you. Clayton, thank you. Let's get right to rob Marciano with the trouble spots right now. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. Get right to the radar. We have tornadoes on the ground, large multivortex tornadoes reported. This one between Amarillo and Lubbock. And more storms firing up. Several states under tornado watches across a stationary boundary, as well. So, a dangerous next several hours ahead. And watch the future radar, as these storms congeal over Oklahoma City and then again over Oklahoma City by the rush hour tomorrow morning. Dangerous winds with this and big hail. And then, extending into little Rock and the Mississippi valley on Thursday. So, three solid dads of severe weather. That's right. Stay tuned to your local rob, thank you. We're going to turn next

