Transcript for Residents in New York watch as Navy ship Comfort arrives

New yorkers were grateful to see this. Tonight, true to its name, that Navy ship, the usns comfort, pulling into New York harbor. Past the statue of liberty. The 1,000-bed ship, here to relieve pressure on the city's overwhelmed hospitals. So many watching the comfort come in. Charlene nickloan waving the American flag. Actor Hugh Jackman watching from his window, with this message. Wow. Look at this. This is history. To all the doctors, all the nurses, and everyone involved with the Navy, thank you, thank you, thank you. You guys are amazing. Keep up the amazing work. Reporter: And every night in New York City, for the past several nights at 7:00 P.M. Eastern, this. Applause from so many buildings and balconies for the health care workers, risking their own lives to save others. While back in New York harbor, the usns comfort getting ready for a city in need, a city grateful. And I know so many of you have questions about the virus. We have a live special tonight, 9:00 P.M. Eastern. I'll see you then.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.