Results of investigation into Trump’s infamous St. John’s photo op released

More
The report said protesters were cleared out of the area to allow contractors to build a fence in response to damage from the two previous nights of riots.
1:50 | 06/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Results of investigation into Trump’s infamous St. John’s photo op released

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:50","description":"The report said protesters were cleared out of the area to allow contractors to build a fence in response to damage from the two previous nights of riots.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78184059","title":"Results of investigation into Trump’s infamous St. John’s photo op released","url":"/WNT/video/results-investigation-trumps-infamous-st-johns-photo-op-78184059"}