Transcript for Retailers ramping up deals as Black Friday rush draws closer

Now when you go out, you cash in. What's in your wallet? Next tonight here, your money. One tip right now to lock in the lowest price. Rebecca Jarvis out to save your money. Reporter: Tonight, with the Black Friday rush now just one week away, retailers ramping up those deals. Starting Monday, at kohls.com $15 in gift cards for every $50 spent. Come Thanksgiving, at target, more than 15 TVs under $300. And at Best Buy, big savings on apple and Samsung products. What ice the smartest thing you can do right now? Right now, go to a gift card trading site like gift card granny and find some cards for your favorite stores. Target, Macy's whatever those cards are resold at a discount, so you give yourself an extra deal on Black Friday. Reporter: Plus, try this trick. Load up that online shopping cart now so when deals go live, you won't miss out on limited inventories. David, be sure to follow your favorite brands on social media where they often unveil special deals and promo codes for the holidays.

