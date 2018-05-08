{"id":57047835,"title":"Reward in the search for Mollie Tibbetts reaches $200,000 ","duration":"1:40","description":"Authorities and the FBI continue their endless search for Mollie Tibbetts as they inquire with residents in Brooklyn, Iowa, on her whereabouts.","url":"/WNT/video/reward-search-mollie-tibbetts-reaches-200000-57047835","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}