RFK Jr. says worm ate part of his brain

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a 2012 deposition a doctor told him a dead worm found in his brain could have caused the memory loss he experienced around that time.

May 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live