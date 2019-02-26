Now Playing: Zoo welcomes new baby white rhino

Now Playing: Baby southern white rhino takes first steps

Now Playing: Officer climbs over cars to help pile-up victims

Now Playing: Michael Cohen arrives on Capitol Hill today to testify

Now Playing: New study shows parents are sleep deprived in the first 3 months after baby is born

Now Playing: Fiat Chrysler to add hundreds of job in Michigan

Now Playing: Mother and teen daughter arrested, family members found murdered

Now Playing: Rhino injures Florida zookeeper

Now Playing: Selma Blair's courageous fight

Now Playing: New Jersey classmate murder verdict

Now Playing: Fire at Michigan plastics factory

Now Playing: Hundreds of passengers stranded on a train for over 24 hours

Now Playing: R. Kelly's younger brother speaks out, says he's afraid the singer might harm himself

Now Playing: Mistreatment of migrant kids in US custody is an 'outrage': lawmaker

Now Playing: Rep. Amash: 'The president doesn't get to just declare an emergency'

Now Playing: Amtrak train with 183 passengers aboard was stranded in Oregon for over 24 hours

Now Playing: Jon Stewart's fight for 9/11 first responders

Now Playing: Coyote treks across frozen lake

Now Playing: R. Kelly out of jail