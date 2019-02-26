Rhino injures Florida zookeeper

A zookeeper was injured when she was struck by the horn of a rhinoceros during a routine training session at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.
0:13 | 02/26/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Rhino injures Florida zookeeper

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

