Richard Branson blasts off, becomes 1st to take flight in billionaire space race

“Everything I’ve dreamt about since I was a kid came true, and more, today,” Branson said upon landing. Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos and SpaceX’s Elon Musk are also working toward spaceflight.
1:50 | 07/13/21

Comments
