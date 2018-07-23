Ride-share driver under fire for live-streaming his passengers

The filming may be legal in Missouri and the driver said he had a small sign alerting riders of recording equipment.
0:15 | 07/23/18

That over and lift driver causing an uproar has now been fired in Saint Louis tonight Jason Gore backs who currently live streaming video of hundreds of passengers. Authorities say recording is legal in Missouri a one party state but can you stream it. The driver claims he had a small sign warning passengers.

