Transcript for Rise in complaints of fireworks across the US

The crackdown on illegal fireworks tonight New York city's mayor ordered a crackdown and anyone supplying or setting off illegal fireworks. More than thirteen thousand complaints in the city this month that's compared to 32 complaints last year. Complaint sort of Boston Chicago San Francisco authorities believe so many home for this pandemic. It's not helping.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.