Rise in complaints of fireworks across the US

More
New York City ordered a crackdown on illegal fireworks as the city received more than 13,000 complaints this month compared to just 32 in the same time period last year.
0:18 | 06/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rise in complaints of fireworks across the US
The crackdown on illegal fireworks tonight New York city's mayor ordered a crackdown and anyone supplying or setting off illegal fireworks. More than thirteen thousand complaints in the city this month that's compared to 32 complaints last year. Complaint sort of Boston Chicago San Francisco authorities believe so many home for this pandemic. It's not helping.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"New York City ordered a crackdown on illegal fireworks as the city received more than 13,000 complaints this month compared to just 32 in the same time period last year. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71415497","title":"Rise in complaints of fireworks across the US","url":"/WNT/video/rise-complaints-fireworks-us-71415497"}