Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed by Senate as Trump's health secretary

The Democrat-turned-fierce Trump supporter has been accused of spreading misinformation on vaccines. Sen. Mitch McConnell, who overcame polio at a young age, was the sole Republican no vote.

February 13, 2025

