Transcript for Robert Mueller emphasizes how grave Russian threat remains to US

tonight, let's bring in Pierre Thomas, our senior justice correspondent. And Pierre, Robert Mueller said today that he believes we have underplayed this Russia thing, that they are at it again right now, with 2020 coming. Reporter: That's right, David. Mueller wanted to emphasize just how grave the Russian threat remains. Here's one quote that struck me. He said, "It wasn't a single attempt. They're doing it as we sit here. And they expect to do it during the next campaign." David, he took every opportunity to describe what he called the sweeping and systematic take on the 2016 elections by the Russians and he was clear that the Russians were in fact trying help then-candidate Donald Trump. Mueller acknowledged he did not find conclusive evidence of a conspiracy between the trump campaign and the Russians. David? Thank you, Pierre. Our coverage of the Mueller hearings for tonight. But we are also following breaking news as we're on the air tonight, coming in out of

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.