Transcript for Rock climber scaled Yosemite's El Captain

Finally GHT here, America strong. Climber, T mountaiand E holding her breath. L capitan, a 3,200-foot wall granite in yosemite. 'S nrly impossible to scale with safety, let ane with none. That young man in shirt, Alex honnof Sacramento. He has bn acting the climfor a decade. He uses O hare and feet to ascend. Just 3 ho 56 minutes, he became the firson T free solo el capita attime, he told U what he was thinking during T climb. Looked down from time to time, Johe view.I was mostly looking up. I wastty eited and I W charging pretty quickly and I wast kind of climbing ahead. Reportehe of Alex's imb was fil for than two years by national ographic. It's a behind thenes look did it antho supported him. We meet Ni. What ifomething hpens? What if I dot see him ain? I knewly what I was doand I W having this beautiful experience I F I waslimbing andng Y what I LE to do on the most beautiful wall on art it was glr use. Incredible. The documentarype theatersfriday I'm Davi Muir. I pe to S you right back reomorrow night.go.go night. ???????????????

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.