Transcript for Rogue wave at North Carolina beach kills father of 6

Next tonight here, that awful family tragedy. The father of six, he was just 37 years old, killed by a wave in North Carolina while playing with his children. Here's gio Benitez. Reporter: He was a father to six children. And tonight, a family is in mourning after a freak accident. You feel such overwhelming sorrow and grief for their family. Reporter: Lee dingle was on oak island beach in north Carolina in shallow water, playing with his kids when he got hit by a wave. The force knocking him down so hard he broke his neck. His wife Shannon posting on Twitter that his own kids tried so save him, but he did not survive. The dingles have two biological children and four adopted. His friends remembering a caring man. He saw each child for who they were uniquely and just supported them. Reporter: The dingles were the subject of a 2016 profile by our Raleigh station WTVD, when their daughter Zoe was gifted an electric lift for her wheelchair. A David, a go fund me account has been set up to help the family. His wife says his organs will be donated. David?

