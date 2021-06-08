Rolling Stones drummer recovering from medical procedure ahead of US tour

More
Charlie Watts, 80, likely will miss the tour while recovering from a “completely successful” procedure, a spokesperson said.
0:17 | 08/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rolling Stones drummer recovering from medical procedure ahead of US tour

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"Charlie Watts, 80, likely will miss the tour while recovering from a “completely successful” procedure, a spokesperson said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79301715","title":"Rolling Stones drummer recovering from medical procedure ahead of US tour","url":"/WNT/video/rolling-stones-drummer-recovering-medical-procedure-ahead-us-79301715"}