The Rolling Stones perform at New Orleans Jazz Fest

Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones were joined onstage by Irma Thomas to perform a special duet, decades in the making.

May 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live