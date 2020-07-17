Transcript for ‘Rosie the Riveter’ back on the job to make face masks to stop spread of COVID-19

Rosie the riveter back on the job. Reporter: At 94 years old, may crier from Pennsylvania is helping her country just like she did. She was one of the Rosie the riveters. She left to build at Boeing in Seattle. After the war she married her husband Norman whom she met on the dance floor. She started a family and were together more than 70 years. Tonight, all these years later may is rolling up here sleeves once again, this time taking on the pandemic. Put it in the envelope. Reporter: May has been making masks since the pandemic began for friends and families and no surprise that word has spread. People all over America started asking may for masks. She's made hundreds. It's a good feeling because one of these little face masks would save one life I've done my job. Reporter: May has another mission to get her fellow riveters recognized for their work with a congressional gold medal. She's been lobbying congress and she's getting closer. We're working really hard to get the congressional gold medal. The house has passed it, but we're having a hard time with the senate. Reporter: In the meantime may says she'll keep going and she's confident just like she was back then that America will be okay. People are great. They'll do what has to be done. When World War II was declared every man, woman, and child dropped everything to save our country. It wasn't my job or your job, it was our job. Reporter: Tonight, may, her mask on, and her message. We can do it. And we will do it. You'll see more of may's story tomorrow on "Gma." Stay safe. Good night.

