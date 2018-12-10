Royal family attends Princess Eugenie's wedding at Windsor Castle

The train of her gown was almost too big for the newlyweds' Aston Martin.
10/12/18

Transcript for Royal family attends Princess Eugenie's wedding at Windsor Castle
Another royal wedding tonight princess Eugenia got married today at Windsor Castle the extended royal family all on hand her father Prince Andrew the duke of York. Helping with the trainer for dress it's in George's chapel her sister princess Beatrice helping on the way out mom Fergie right there the Duchess of York. Looking on to.

