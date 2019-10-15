Transcript for Rudy Giuliani officially refuses congressional subpoena

next steps. And the other headline involves president trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani. Tonight, Giuliani has acknowledged he made a half million dollars from that ukrainian-american businessman, lev parnas. He is one of those two men under arrest. They were helping Giuliani investigate Joe Biden and his son. And we have learned that a key witness testifying that John Bolton called Rudy Giuliani a hand grenade. Bolton also reportedly wanted white house lawyers alerted to the efforts to pressure Ukraine, calling it a drug deal. ABC's may Bruce leads us off tonight from the hill. Reporter: Tonight, Democrats are huddling behind closed doors, weighing whether they should hold a formal vote to authorize the impeachment inquiry. It's something president trump has demanded. Do you expect to hold a formal vote to authorize -- I'll be talking about that later today, after I meet with my colleagues. Reporter: Pelosi's move comes on the same day the president's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, officially refused to cooperate with house investigators. How about a totally illicit impeachment proceeding? Reporter: Giuliani is now under an intense spotlight for running a rogue operation to push Ukraine to investigate the president's political rival, Joe Biden. Federal prosecutors are now looking at his business ties to these two men, seen here laughing with Giuliani at the trump hotel. Those men now behind bars, charged with illegally funneling foreign money into political campaigns, including PACS supporting president trump. They both worked with Giuliani in Ukraine, and today Giuliani confirmed to ABC news that a company owned by one of them paid him $500,000 last year for legal advice and consulting on technology. Giuliani telling us his firm has "17 years of experience in this area of work." Just yesterday, the president's former Russia adviser, Fiona hill, reportedly testified that Giuliani and his allies in the administration went around official channels, essentially running their own foreign policy to politically benefit the president. According to "The New York Times," hill told congress former national security adviser, John Bolton, was so concerned he called Giuliani a "Hand grenade who's going to blow everybody up." Today, Giuliani fought back, saying, "I'm very disappointed that Bolton's bitterness drives him to attack a friend falsely," adding "It's really ironic that John Bolton is calling anyone else a hand grenade." All right, so, let's get right to Mary Bruce, live on the hill tonight. And Mary, house speaker Nancy Pelosi huddling with house Democrats tonight. We know they are not required to hold a full vote, but you've reported here they've come under a lot of pressure to do just that. Reporter: Well, David, the white house incysincysts without this vote, they are deprived of certain rights. And the president has said he might be willing to play along with this impeachment investigation. Democrats say they don't have to hold this vote under the constitution. The big question tonight, will they do it anyway and try and call the president's bluff? David? Mary Bruce leading us off tonight. Mary, thank you.

