Russian Gen. Surovikin detained, US official says

Surovikin's detainment comes after a U.S. official claimed Surovikin knew in advance of the Wagner Group's planned march on Moscow.

June 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live