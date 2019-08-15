Russian jet crash lands into cornfield after flock of birds hit both engines

The Ural Airlines flight crashed in a field outside Moscow just seconds after taking off with 233 passengers aboard. At least 76 people, including 19 children, were hurt.
1:13 | 08/15/19

