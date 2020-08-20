Transcript for Russian opposition leader in intensive care, potentially poisoned

Overseas tonight, one of Vladimir Putin's fiercest rivals is now fighting for his life, hospitalized on a ventilator, falling ill on a flight. Was he poisoned? Here's Ian Pannell. Reporter: Tonight, Russia's best known opposition leader and outspoken critic to Vladimir Putin in intensive care in a coma amid allegations he's been poisoned. Alexey navalny suddenly fell ill on a flight to Moscow. You can hear moaning. The plane making an emergency landing in siberia. He was rushed to the hospital where he was put on a ventilator. His spokeswoman saying navalny was poisoned, perhaps in a cup of tea he drank this morning, although the hospital isn't confirming this. Reporter: Navalny's a major thorn in the side of the Kremlin and Vladimir Putin, often leading anti-kremlin demonstrations. He's been beaten up, arrested and attacked multiple times, and even hospitalized before, again with suspected poisoning. A number of Putin opponents have been poisoned in the past. Famously, the skripals in England two years ago and Alexander litvinenko in 2006 who died after being poisoned. The Kremlin's always denied involvement. Navalny's people desperately want to get him to Europe for medical treatment, and a German nonprofit is offering to fly him out tonight, but Russian authorities are refusing to let him go. David? Ian, thank you. Back here at home, a federal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.