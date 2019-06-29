Russia's president invites Trump to Moscow before US election

More
The G-20 summit in Japan is the first meeting of the two leaders since Robert Mueller released his report documenting Russia's interference in the 2016 election.
2:17 | 06/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Russia's president invites Trump to Moscow before US election

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:17","description":"The G-20 summit in Japan is the first meeting of the two leaders since Robert Mueller released his report documenting Russia's interference in the 2016 election.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64027936","title":"Russia's president invites Trump to Moscow before US election","url":"/WNT/video/russias-president-invites-trump-moscow-us-election-64027936"}