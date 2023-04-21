'Rust' shooting investigators found gun had malfunctioning trigger: Source

Findings from an autopsy on the gun apparently informed prosecutors' decision to drop charges against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting, a source told ABC News.

April 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live