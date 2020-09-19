Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s biggest advocate: Her husband

More
Martin Ginsberg was a formidable tax attorney in his own right, and it was only after his intense advocacy that Bill Clinton nominated his wife to the highest court in the land.
2:01 | 09/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s biggest advocate: Her husband

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:01","description":"Martin Ginsberg was a formidable tax attorney in his own right, and it was only after his intense advocacy that Bill Clinton nominated his wife to the highest court in the land.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73109133","title":"Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s biggest advocate: Her husband","url":"/WNT/video/ruth-bader-ginsbergs-biggest-advocate-husband-73109133"}