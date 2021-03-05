Transcript for RV industry booms during the pandemic

Finally tonight here, our made in America is back and so is a longtime summer tradition. Hitting the open road. Tonight, made in America is back with a country getting back on track. And what's old is suddenly new again. The picket family from Montana. They've been traveling in their american-made airstream 18,000 miles in just the last year. Hey, David. How's it going? Dad giving us a tour. Up front here is the dinette. This converts down into a bed. We have the kitchen area here. Some bunks for the kids. We love hitting the road in this thing. Traveling America, celebrating America in their airstream. We felt really safe in the pandemic and we got to see some amazing places across America. 12 states in all. Florida, Oregon you Idaho and South Dakota. Their airstream, built in Jackson center, Ohio. The vast majority of parts made right here in America, too. At the start of the pandemic, airstream had to lay off workers. Tonight, they tell us, 400 of those workers hired back. More than 1,200 workers in all. Hey, David. Don't here, airstream's CEO Bob wheeler above the factory It's been a roller coaster. This time last ar, we were completely shut down. When we came back from the shutdown, business took off. We didn't anticipate it, but it really knocked our socks off. We retired everybody that we'd laid off. For years we've been reporting made in America and those road trips. Couple of rigs pulling up. Drive carefully, come back soon. Yep. Did they just put that up? That drive, heading to Las Vegas in that brand new win bay go. All this month, our made in America may and you'll love what we learned from win bay go. In the meantime, the picket family tonight already planning their next trip. Excited to hit the road Yeah! All right. Hey, thanks, David. Bye! Bye! Thank you for sharing your trip and we're just getting started. A made in America may, keep sending me your ideas. And I hope to see you back here tomorrow. Good night.

