3 sailors rescued after ‘SOS’ plea in the sand

The trio went missing for three days. Their written ‘SOS’ in the sand was spotted by U.S. and Australian forces from the sky on the tiny Pikelot island in Micronesia.
0:18 | 08/04/20

