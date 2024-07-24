Salt Lake awarded 2034 Olympics

The Paris Olympics are starting this week. Also, mark your calendar for the Salt Lake City Games in 2034, as the International Olympic Committee has awarded the Winter Games to Utah.

July 24, 2024

