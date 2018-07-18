Sanders clarifies Trump's statement on whether Russia still a threat More She said the president was not responding to reporters' questions when he said "no" twice and the threat still exists Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Sanders clarifies Trump's statement on whether Russia still a threat This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: A look at life inside Putin's Russia

Now Playing: Trump says he warned Putin not to meddle in U.S. elections

Now Playing: Sanders clarifies Trump's statement on whether Russia still a threat

Now Playing: $3.9B contract confirmed for 2 Air Force One replacements: W.H.

Now Playing: Inside the White House: Trump intelligence comments fallout

Now Playing: White House: Trump didn't say Russia isn't targeting the US

Now Playing: WH disputes Trump's 'no' answer to question on Russia threat

Now Playing: Trump answers 'no' when asked if Russia still targeting the US

Now Playing: Powerhouse Politics: Cal Ripken Jr. at the All-Star Game

Now Playing: Mueller requests immunity for witnesses in Paul Manafort trial

Now Playing: Trump walks back Russia summit comments

Now Playing: Democrats slam Trump's attempt at postsummit damage control

Now Playing: Trump: 'I have full faith in our intelligence agencies'

Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Trump says he supports intel community

Now Playing: Trump has 'full faith and support' in intel community on Russian election meddling

Now Playing: Trump questions US intelligence after Putin meeting

Now Playing: Trump faces bipartisan backlash after refusing to denounce Russian meddling

Now Playing: Obama says we live in 'strange and uncertain' times in speech

Now Playing: Sen. Jeff Flake speaks out on Trump-Putin news conference

Now Playing: Trump stands his ground after Putin news conference backlash Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56676929,"title":"Sanders clarifies Trump's statement on whether Russia still a threat","duration":"4:12","description":"She said the president was not responding to reporters' questions when he said \"no\" twice and the threat still exists","url":"/WNT/video/sanders-clarifies-trumps-statement-russia-threat-56676929","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}