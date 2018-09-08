Saudi-led coalition bombs packed market, killing 29 children on a school bus

More
The Pentagon said the U.S. military was not directly involved in the airstrikes but it would not say whether U.S. bombs were used.
1:27 | 08/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Saudi-led coalition bombs packed market, killing 29 children on a school bus
Martha, thank you. Weo hea overseas now to Yemen. A deadlyoll that count ice bitter civil war. Strikeyhe s.-backed sai-led coalition D this carryin children school more than two dozen child among theabc's senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell reporting once again on one of the T humanarian CSIs in W. Eporter: Tonight, age in yen,udi coaon bombs a packed market, kng children, wounding another . They were in a school bus heading to a picnic. Is young B id in a head wod. They gentlmove his sool as he Y hit head, they hit my head." Yen ry suffering the world's worst humanitarian cris. Thousands are dead, milli nestarvati, two warrings accusf war crim. As we when we sited earlier this year. You can see the intensity of the battles that were HT here. Is isn'the fst attack on civilians, and deit talk ofpeace, it T T. To tgon tonight says the U.S. Mitary was dictly involved I those air rikes. But it won't say if ameri bombs, intelligence and fuel it gives todi were used. This lest attack civilns includingo many cldren killed will raise more questions about .support.tom? Ian pannellonight with T horrific at.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57128387,"title":"Saudi-led coalition bombs packed market, killing 29 children on a school bus","duration":"1:27","description":"The Pentagon said the U.S. military was not directly involved in the airstrikes but it would not say whether U.S. bombs were used.","url":"/WNT/video/saudi-led-coalition-bombs-packed-market-killing-29-57128387","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.