Saudi prosecutor: Fight inside consulate led to journalist's death

More
Authorities said 18 Saudi citizens had been detained in Jamal Khashoggi's slaying; at least five Saudi top officials were fired.
1:30 | 10/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Saudi prosecutor: Fight inside consulate led to journalist's death

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58623873,"title":"Saudi prosecutor: Fight inside consulate led to journalist's death","duration":"1:30","description":"Authorities said 18 Saudi citizens had been detained in Jamal Khashoggi's slaying; at least five Saudi top officials were fired.","url":"/WNT/video/saudi-prosecutor-fight-inside-consulate-led-journalists-death-58623873","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.