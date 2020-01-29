School principal donates kidney to father of 3

Dr. Sarah Schechter of the Oakridge School in Texas said she just wanted the children in third, fourth and eighth grades to have their dad.
2:02 | 01/29/20

Transcript for School principal donates kidney to father of 3

