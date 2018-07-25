Scientists detect a lake of salty water on Mars

The lake, spotted by the Mars Express spacecraft, lies about one mile beneath the surface of an ice cap at the south pole of the planet.
07/25/18

Scientists detect a lake of salty water on Mars
The major discovery on March tonight for the first time scientist detecting a lake of salty water logged about one mile beneath the surface of the South Pole. The lake about twelve miles wide they say it raises the possibility. The finding signs of life.

