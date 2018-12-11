Transcript for Search is on for more than 200 people last seen before Camp Fire

outside Sacramento, the campfire in paradise, California. And as I mentioned, more than 200 people are still unaccounted for. And this was how they had to get out. Surrounded by fire. Among them, a nurse, rushing seniors to safety when she suddenly realized her own clothes were on fire. Tonight, now the discoveries inside charred cars there, and we hear from that nurse who realized she was on fire. ABC's will Carr is there tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the search is on for more than 200 people last seen before the now historic campfire leveled the town of paradise. Search crews are going property by property. You can see the k-9 there sniffing through the rubble. We've been watching these firefighters go through this destruction by hand. It is a painstaking process, as they're trying to clear this area. Oh, my god. The tree is burning right next to us. Reporter: Harrowing stories of survival emerging. Many forced to drive through blinding smoke and fierce flames, including meniss and Kenneth porter. We were totally surrounded. Reporter: Neither did a nurse at feather river hospital. Nichole jolly, a nurse at the feather river hospital, who rushed elderly patients to safety. We were just clearing out the whole hospital. We put tape on the doors when we knew that that room was evacuated. Reporter: Then she tried to drive down those hellish streets. I got out of my car because I knew I was going to die if I stayed in my car. I couldn't breathe, the air was so hot, it was burning my lungs. You couldn't see anything. The back of my pants were on fire. And two firemen came out and picked me up, extinguished my pants, put me into their fire engine and put a fire blanket over me. Reporter: What was the first thing that you said to your husband when you saw him? I just said, "I'm alive, I'm here and I love you." Reporter: The fire swept through with brutal force, killing at least 29 people, including 63 year old Ernie Foss Jr. His family confirming the grandfather and musician was found just feet from his home. And will Carr joins us live tonight from paradise, California. And will, just incredible devastation there behind you. So many homes destroyed, as we can see in your report, as well. Investigators are investigating power companies and their lines as a possible cause here? Reporter: That's right, David. So many rsidents had such little time. You can see this burned house and this yard. And imagine the homeowner spraying his home down until there was just no time left. As for the cause of all of this devastation, the power company admits they had an issue with a power line right before the fire broke out. That is now under investigation. David? Will Carr, who has been on the front lines for us for days now. Will, thank you. This could be another very long night ahead. There remains a critical fire danger, really for most of California tonight. Meteorologist rob Marciano is here in California, as well. Rob? Reporter: David, it's been over ten years since we've had a Santa Ana setup this strong and long. A persistent offshore gradient keeping those east winds blowing. And now they've extended the red flag warnings through Wednesday. Critical and extremely critical fire danger once again tonight and then tomorrow, it slides a little farther south to include more of San Diego. Really concerned about that area. Could see winds to 70 miles per hour. It was 2007, the last time we had an event this strong. The results then, as well,

