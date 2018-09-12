Transcript for Search continues for Colorado mom missing since Thanksgiving

Back at home, the search for a missing mother in Colorado. Her family says she vanished on Thanksgiving. The search now going nationwide. Authorities say her cell phone was last pinged in Idaho. Here's Lana Zak. Reporter: Tonight, police are searching for a missing Colorado woman who disappeared without warning on Thanksgiving day. She was very happy. There wasn't a sign at any point that there was anything to be alarmed of. Reporter: 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth was last seen at this safeway grocery store in woodland park, Colorado. But her cell phone pinged shortly after she went missing in Idaho, nearly 700 miles from home. Makes us wonder what she's doing up there, what the phone is, potentially, because she may not be there. Maybe the phone is. Reporter: Now, authorities are hoping that phone could be the clue they need as they widen their search, asking anyone to come forward who could help reunite Kelsey with her daughter. She's grounded and responsible. She has a 1-year-old child. She wouldn't just leave her. Reporter: Kelsey moved to Colorado three years ago to be with her boyfriend, now the father of their child. But she has family, including a grandmother in Washington state. Her grandma is not in good health, so, we thought, oh, maybe, in which case she could've driven right through the tri-cities. Reporter: But police say her car, along with her makeup and suitcases, remain untouched at her home. Her family, in disbelief, are hoping to be reunited soon. At some point we're going to have answers and we pray that Kelsey will come home safely. Reporter: Tom, Kelsey's brother says he is certain Kelsey did not pack to go anywhere. And, as far the family knows, she has no ties to Idaho, where her cell phone last pinged. Tom?

