Transcript for Search intensifies for missing 6-year-old boy with autism in NC

Heartbreaking scene unfolding right now. The desperate search at this hour for a missing boy in North Carolina the six year old was last seen with his father at a state park before vanishing yes autism he's non verbal. And authorities are now playing recordings of his parents' voices hoping he can hear them. Here's ABC's need to go. Tonight the search intensifying. For a missing North Carolina boy with autism. The FBI joining police searching for six year old Nat X rich he was last seen in this park Saturday with his father and another adult. His father says the boy took off running and disappeared into the woods we still want to do everything possible to find Maddux. And we're hopeful that we'll be able to do that more than a hundred authorities searching 14100. Acres by here boat and on the ground using canines. Officers even looking in dumpsters for any sign of the child police say they are not releasing the names of the parents. Out of respect for their privacy both his mother father and very cooperative with us that we're trying to find their son the six year old was last seen wearing an orange sure with the words I'm the man. And black shorts with a white stripe. They would not face is non verbal they are playing recordings of his parents' voices in the park in hopes that he'll respond. David even think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.