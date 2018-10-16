Transcript for Search for missing teen after parents found dead in Wisconsin

To the other breaking headline tonight, authorities a short time ago, taking questions in the nationwide search now for a missing 13-year-old girl, feared she could be in danger after her parents were found dead in their Wisconsin home. Police say there was a 911 call from the home, that they heard the noise, but that no one was able to talk into the phone. ABC's Alex Perez from Wisconsin tonight. 4 Reporter: Tonight, the search for missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs, intensifying. Wisconsin authorities now working with the FBI. Our goal is to bring Jayme home. That's our only goal. Reporter: The mystery beginning about 1:00 A.M. Monday. Investigators discovered Jayme's parents, James and Denise, dead, here at their home in rural Barron, Wisconsin. I heard a shot. The second shot was even louder yet. Reporter: The girl nowhere to be found. Officers lured to the house after a puzzling 911 call. Can you walk us through that 911 call and why it was unusual? The 911 call was given that night from the residence on a cell phone, but no contact was made with somebody that was on the other line. There was no one communicating with our dispatcher. Reporter: They now fear Jayme is in danger. Her family, desperate for answers. Tell us a little bit about her and why you want people to care about what's going on. Jayme's the sweetest little girl. She wouldn't hurt a soul. And Alex Perez live with us. And I know they are scouring her social media, friends, neighbors, for any potential clues? Reporter: That's right, David. Indeed they are. She was last sn on Sunday at a family gathering. And authorities here are asking people to think back to jog their memory. They're hoping someone who may have seen something suspicious and overlooked it will now contact police. David? Alex Perez tonight from Wisconsin. Alex, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.