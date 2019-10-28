Transcript for Search for missing Virginia teen becomes nationwide Amber Alert

And new fears for a missing 14-year-old girl from Virginia. Authoriies saying she's in extreme danger with a direct appeal to the suspect. Here's linsey Davis. Reporter: The desperate search for 14-year-old Isabel hicks now a nationwide amber alert. She is in the company of an individual who has been reported by his family to have some suicidal ideations and he is in possession of a 9 millimeter Reporter: Police saying the eighth grader vanished from her Bumpass, Virginia, home a week ago with 34-year-old Bruce lynch and could be in extreme danger. The FBI tonight urging lynch to do the right thing. You know Isabel should be home safe with her family. Warm, rested, protected. I'm sure you want what is best please return Isabel to a safe location or contact us. Reporter: Authorities asking the public to look for clues like a missing rear passenger door handle on lynch's blue 2003 Toyota matrix, and a camouflage tarp that might be covering the passenger window. David, authorities believe lynch is traveling with camping gear. And they've received tips from multiple states including one sighting of a vehicle matching the description. Lindsay, Davis. Thank you.

