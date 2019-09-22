Transcript for Search for missing 5-year-old girl intensifies

nearly a week. An amber alert in effect, and the reward growing. Here's ABC's Mona Kosar Abdi. Reporter: Tonight, police expanding the search and offering a $35,000 reward as the family of a missing New Jersey girl holds out hope she will be found. This surveillance video showing 5-year-old Dulce Maria alavez with her family right before she was taken in broad daylight on Monday. Let be peace on Earth hundreds gathering at a vigil at the bridgeton park where Dulce was last seen playing on the swings with her little brother. Investigators say an unidentified man may have lured Dulce into a red van with tinted windows. I went looking for her and I asked people around us, and I couldn't find nothing. Reporter: Her mother telling police she was in a car 30 yards away when her daughter disappeared. All of us are missing her a lot. Her brother, her aunt, everyone. Everyone is worried about her. Reporter: Dulce's family urging anyone with information not to be afraid of the police. As dozens of officers, neighbors, and the FBI continue the search for the little girl for a sixth day. And tonight, officials reassuring anyone with information they are not concerned with immigration status. Tom? Mona, thank you. Up next, the teens arrested

